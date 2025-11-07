Arunachal: RBI Holds Financial Literacy Event in Jairampur

JAIRAMPUR- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Itanagar, in partnership with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), conducted a Field-Level Financial Literacy Programme at the ADC Conference Hall in Jairampur on Friday. The programme aimed to strengthen financial awareness among rural communities, particularly Self-Help Group (SHG) members.

More than 130 SHG members mobilised under ArSRLM participated in the session. The event was attended by key officials including Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager (District Development), NABARD; Binod Kumar Yadav, Lead District Manager, SBI; ArSRLM officials; Chandan Prasad, President, BLCCT; representatives from CRISIL CFL; and senior RBI officials Amit Yadav (Manager) and Rajib Rudra (Assistant Manager).

The core financial literacy session, led by Amit Yadav of RBI Itanagar, covered essential topics such as basics of banking and credit, insurance and pension schemes, government social security programmes (PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY), the importance of KYC and nominee information, and safe digital banking practices. Participants were also briefed on procedures for claiming funds from the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF). The session included audio-visual modules under the RBI Kehta Hai awareness initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Chandan Prasad, President of BLCCT, highlighted livelihood activities undertaken with support from NABARD and encouraged SHG members to explore enterprise development opportunities. He assured support in preparing business development plans for SHGs aiming to expand their operations.

Binod Kumar Yadav, SBI’s Lead District Manager, briefed participants on banking services available to SHGs, emphasising the benefits of credit linkage and schemes under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh. He assured continued cooperation from SBI in strengthening SHG–bank partnerships.

Kamal Roy, NABARD’s AGM, shared insights into the evolution of SHGs and the SHG–Bank Linkage Programme. He outlined NABARD’s interventions across farm, off-farm, and MSME sectors, and encouraged members to register as authorised users under NABARD’s Geographical Indication (GI) initiative. Roy also discussed the role of cooperatives and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) in creating sustainable SHG ecosystems.

The programme concluded with an interactive Q&A session, during which SHG members sought clarifications on banking procedures, credit issues, digital payments, and livelihood financing. Officials noted that such interactions provide critical field-level insights for improving financial outreach in rural regions.