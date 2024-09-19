Arunachal: Ratu Techi reviews progress of establishment of Model Rural Health Research Unit

Arunachal

SAGALEE- Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi reviewed the progress of the establishment of the Model Rural Health Research Unit ( MHRU) under CHC Sagalee here at the office chamber of the ADC Sagalee on Wednesday.

Addressing the attendees MLA Ratu sought cooperation from all the stakeholders while adding that the health research center will play a crucial role in advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

He further informed that  the Model Rural Health Research Unit (MHRU) shall be constructed within the CHC complex as earmarked earlier.

The MLA  while drawing attention to few anomalies in the site during inspection, directed the  EE, Electrical, Sagalee to immediately shift  the electric poll installed in the middle of the earmarked site and also asked the EE, PWD to prepare a detail estimate for  construction of boundary wall around CHC Sagalee to prevent it from land encroachment.

Also Read- Education Minister attends follow-up meeting of Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave held at Tezu

He further directed PO, APEDA, Doimukh division to shift the Solar plates installed in the earmarked site to some other location .

Later in the discussions that followed The Medical Officer in charge of the CHC highlighted the shortage of Doctors and requested the MLA to pursue the Government for posting of another 2 (Two) nos. of Doctors and 2(Two) nos. of Nursing Officers.

Also Read-  Woman among 2 drug peddlers held with heroin in Banderdewa

On the same day the MLA also visited Kiwi garden of Nabam Kiron Hina at Langruk village, the under construction Circuit House of PWD Department at Leporiang Circle,  Govt. Residential School Seema, Govt. Upper Primary School Apop and Govt. Upper Primary School Tani Happa .

Yame Higio, ADC Sagalee., Techi Serbang, ZPM Sagalee, Er. Nabam Takar, EE PWD Sagalee, Dr. Toker Nyodu,i/c Medical Officer, CHC, Sagalee, accompanied the MLA.

