Arunachal: Rashtriya Poshan Maah concludes in Tawang with Mini tribal food mela

Tawang: A month long programme of Rashtriya Poshan Maah, under Tawang and Kyidphel project culminated today with Mini tribal food mela in the office of CDPO Tawang in which the Corona warriors were invited and served Poshan meal.

The month long programme for Tawang and Kyidphel project started on 7th of September 2020 from CDPO office Tawang which was jointly inaugurated by the Chairman WWA and CWC Tawang.

During this month long celebration Anganwadi workers and mothers were sensitized about Poshan Abhiyaan and various other women welfare schemes launched by government. The supervisors of both Tawang and Kyidphel project visited various Anganwadi Centres and interacted with ICDs beneficiaries, and sensitized them about importance of Good nutrition to improve immune system of our body.

Block level meetings were conducted at CO Office Kyidphel and Secondary school Kyidphel, where the teachers and farm women were informed about Good Nutrition, Anemia among women and young children, Importance of Immunization, Ante Natal Check up, cleanliness, sanitation, health and hygiene were given.

In its concluding programme today after the Poshan Meal the Anganwadi workers were felicitated by Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering and other officers present.

The main objective behind celebrating Poshan Maah under Poshan Abhiyaan is to make India Malnutrition free by 2022, informed CDPO Tawang Smti Dondup Pema.