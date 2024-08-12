ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Rashtram Sarvopari Programme held at Seppa

SEPPA-  The Indian Army, in collaboration with the district administration of East Kameng, organised the Rashtram Sarvopari Programme at Seppa.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including MLA Kumar Waii, MLA Ealing Tallang, Brigadier Tanuj Pandey, DC East Kameng, Sachin Rana, and other dignitaries from the district.

This programme featured a vibrant array of cultural performances, including traditional local dances, Ghatka martial arts and Bhangra dance performed by the troopers of Indian Army. Additionally, the Seva Aapke Dwar was also conducted, providing valuable essential services and assistance to numerous beneficiaries.

Furthermore, Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally, was also organized and flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, IAS, to mark the celebration. The rally witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 200 individuals, symbolizing their patriotic fervor.

These events collectively highlight the district’s commitment to celebrating Independence Day with a blend of cultural pride and community engagement, thereby fostering a deeper sense of patriotism among residents.

