Arunachal: RASA-3 Promotes Reading Among School Students

LOHIT- The valedictory programme of RASA-3 (Read Aloud Sessions for All) was held at the Bamboosa Library on February 13, with Pen Chom Lama attending the event as the chief guest.

RASA is a reading promotion initiative jointly conducted by Bamboosa Library, the Denning College for Teacher’s Education (DCTE), and the Deputy Director of School Education Lohit. Under the programme, B.Ed. teacher trainees volunteer to organise interactive reading activities for government school students.

The initiative aims to strengthen reading skills, confidence and creativity among young learners through storytelling sessions, read-aloud activities, theatre presentations and other creative learning exercises. At the same time, it provides teacher trainees an opportunity to develop innovative and engaging approaches to teaching.

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The programme opened with lively presentations by RASA-3 participants and trainees, including poetry recitations, storytelling sessions and a reading theatre performance, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

During the event, trainees Zion Litin and Hannah Tayeng shared their experiences of participating in the initiative. They spoke about their involvement in activities such as Akashvani programmes and outreach sessions at Government Upper Primary School Tafrogam, noting that Bamboosa Library provided a creative learning environment for both teaching and personal development.

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Mimu Linggi, programme coordinator of RASA, highlighted the positive impact of the initiative on both teacher trainees and school students. According to her, the programme helped build confidence, communication skills and meaningful engagement with books among participants.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Pen Chom Lama recalled her childhood memories of reading Amar Chitra Katha, Panchatantra stories and magazines, emphasising that learning should always be enjoyable. She appreciated the efforts of the trainees and students for bringing creativity and enthusiasm into the learning process.

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Certificates were presented to the trainees in recognition of their participation and contribution to the RASA-3 programme.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Arpita Ram from the Lohit Youth Library Network, who thanked the chief guest, trainees and organisers for making the programme a success.