Arunachal- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

TAWANG- In a rare and heartening encounter, a leopard cat cub was recently spotted wandering along the road near the Jang Jhungeyteng Bridge, on the route connecting Jang LGG road to BJG Gonpa, just 8 kilometers from Jang township in Tawang district. The cub was captured on camera by Sameer Tamang, a young student, while traveling with his friend.

This unusual sighting has stirred excitement among local residents, wildlife enthusiasts, and conservationists. According to Ritam Dutta, a senior researcher at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), such sightings — especially of cubs — are exceptionally rare in this region, underscoring the ecological significance of the event.

Experts suggest the presence of a cub points to a breeding population of leopard cats in the area — a promising indicator of both the species’ survival and the health of the surrounding habitat.

Leopard cats (Prionailurus bengalensis) are elusive and nocturnal, often found in dense forests and hilly terrains. Their ability to adapt to the rugged ecosystem near Jang is a positive sign of biodiversity in the Eastern Himalayas.

Local resident Phurpa Tsering shared that the event has brought immense joy and pride to the community. Such encounters often hold cultural and spiritual significance in Tawang, strengthening local commitment to conservation.

The sighting serves as a gentle reminder of the fragile beauty of Arunachal’s wildlife and the importance of preserving natural habitats through community-driven conservation efforts.