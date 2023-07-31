Arunachal rape case: Accused warden Yumken Bagra surrenders before court

Arunachal Rape Case: Hostel warden Yumken Bagra, who is accused of committing heinous crimes against 21 children for eight long years, surrendered before a POCSO court here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yumken Bagra, the hostel warden of the school at Karo village in Shi-Yomi district, surrendered before the court of Justice Jaweplu Chai, special judge POCSO, after his bail granted on February 23 by a lower court was suo motu cancelled by Gauhati High Court.

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

The accused appeared personally in the court along with his counsel Karyom Dabi.

“The accused has been remanded to judicial custody in Jully jail for 14 days,” the court said in its order.

The Gauhati High Court had on July 21 suo motu cancelled the bail granted to the accused by the trial court.

This horrific incident was came to light after a complaint filed by a parent of two victim children in November 2022. The State Government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the heinous incident. After a detailed investigation, SIT found that twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (Class 1-5) – were sexually assaulted and molested by warden Yumken Bagra.

The accused warden Yumken Bagra has been charge-sheeted for aggravated penetrated assault/molestation and booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Arunachal: Man arrested for kidnaping and raping a minor in West Siang

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society welcome the High Court intervention which has forced Yumken Bagra, accused of sexually assaulting 21 children to turn himself in, said Kani Nada Maling, President APWWS.

Meanwhile, the APWWS and various other civil society organisations demanded exemplary punishment for the accused warden so that the poor parents of the state could regain trust to send their children to Government residential schools.