Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025 Begins in Itanagar

ITANAGAR – The third edition of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM) opened at the DK Convention Centre, setting in motion a 15-day international theatre festival that organisers describe as the largest of its kind in the Northeast. Featuring 32 plays, multiple workshops, and performances by artists from 10 countries, the event aims to position Arunachal Pradesh as a rising hub for theatre and cultural collaboration.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp, receiving a spirited welcome from a full-capacity audience of theatre professionals, students, and delegates. Calling art “a universal language,” Khandu highlighted the festival’s potential to bridge communities across Arunachal’s diverse tribal cultures. He also acknowledged the presence of acclaimed actor Adil Hussain, the festival ambassador, whose involvement is expected to bolster national and international attention.

He also underscored ARM’s alignment with broader youth initiatives in music, sports, fashion, and cultural entrepreneurship, all under the State-driven “Arunachal Ek Safarnama” campaign.

The opening ceremony showcased a blend of traditional and contemporary expressions, including Adi folk dance sequences and experimental skits. The programme—set to run until December 8—includes productions such as Japan’s avant-garde Shadows of Silence, India’s Echoes of the Hills, and a slate of local plays rooted in oral traditions, indigenous martial arts, and tribal folklore.

Workshops on scriptwriting, stagecraft, and indigenous storytelling will run concurrently, providing young and emerging artists an opportunity to train under global mentors.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, addressing attendees, traced the festival’s origins to the State Legislative Assembly’s golden jubilee celebrations four years ago. He observed that ARM has since evolved into a “beacon for Northeast theatre,” crediting festival director Riken Ngomle for its rapid growth and international reach.

Organised by the State Government and the Department of Art & Culture, ARM 2025 builds on the momentum of the previous edition—headlined by Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi. This year’s festival places significant focus on celebrating the cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh, home to more than 26 major tribes, while resonating with the Centre’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” vision.

The festival has previously drawn commendations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with organisers expecting continued national support for cultural diplomacy initiatives rooted in the Northeast.

For local youth, ARM represents a rare platform. Tsering Dorjee, a 22-year-old theatre enthusiast, described it as “a dream stage for us hidden talents.” Organisers have announced free entry for most sessions and plan to livestream select performances, aiming to make the festival accessible to wider audiences.

As the opening night drew to a close, anticipation filled the hallways of the Convention Centre. Over the next two weeks, Itanagar is set to transform into a global cultural stage—reaffirming that in the heart of the Northeast, theatre continues to be a powerful medium for connection, expression, and shared human stories.