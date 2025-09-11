Arunachal: Ramakrishna Mission Illuminates the Spirit of Universal Brotherhood on 132nd Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Address

NAROTTAM NAGAR— In a heartfelt tribute to Swami Vivekananda’s timeless vision, the Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar, celebrated the 132nd anniversary of his historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago. The day, observed globally as Universal Brotherhood Day, was marked with devotion, reflection, and cultural vibrancy, echoing the revered monk’s message of unity, love, and compassion.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Techu Aran, Deputy Commissioner of Tirap District, Khonsa, as the Chief Guest, alongside Chandrasekhar Hari Bhadsavle, Founder and Managing Trustee of Saguna Bagh, Maharashtra, as the Guest of Honour.

Both dignitaries shared valuable insights on the significance of brotherhood, holistic education, and agriculture, drawing deep connections to Swami Vivekananda’s teachings for a modern world.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The event began with an enchanting opening song by higher secondary students, followed by a school band performance.

Middle section students honored the esteemed guests with floral tributes, reflecting reverence and discipline.

A thought-provoking session titled “My India, the India Eternal” shed light on Vivekananda’s message of love, unity, and national pride.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Sanctions ₹5 Crore Flood Relief for Himachal Pradesh

Winners of a painting competition and academic achievers were felicitated, encouraging creativity and scholarship among young learners.

A soulful rendition of “Bharat Pyara Desh Humara” by students and Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, deeply resonated with the audience.

Chief Guest Techu Aran lauded the students’ discipline and highlighted the urgent need for brotherhood in today’s turbulent times, emphasizing unity as a foundation for peace and prosperity.

Also Read- ED Raids Across Five States in Rs 650 Crore Fake ITC Scam

Guest of Honour Chandrasekhar Hari Bhadsavle stressed the importance of agriculture and the timeless relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. He urged students to embody character-building values to contribute to a more harmonious society.

Principal Swami Jneyananda expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, reaffirming that Vivekananda’s ideals continue to guide humanity toward a more enlightened world.

The celebration at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar, stood as a powerful reminder of the transformative spirit of Swami Vivekananda’s vision. By nurturing young minds and promoting values of harmony, compassion, and strength of character, the mission continues to inspire generations toward