Arunachal: Ramakrishna Mission Hosts Youth Convention 2026

DEOMALI- The Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar, organised the Youth Convention 2026 on May 5 at the Vivekananda Sabhagriha, bringing together nearly 400 young participants from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for discussions centred on character-building, self-discipline, and moral education inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

The day-long programme, held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., witnessed the participation of students, teachers, and monks from various Ramakrishna Mission centres. The convention aimed to encourage youth engagement with values-based education and personal development amid contemporary social and educational challenges.

The programme began with an opening song and ceremonial lamp lighting accompanied by Vedic chanting. Organisers outlined the objectives of the convention, while the keynote address stressed the importance of “man-making education” and ethical strength among young people.

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The convention featured multiple thematic sessions focusing on issues such as “Man-Making, Character-Building Education” and “Modern Day Problems and the Youth.” Speakers included monks, educators, and students who addressed the audience through talks and presentations. Cultural performances, including musical renditions and short plays, were also organised as part of the programme.

One of the major sessions featured an address by Swami Shubhakaranandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Mission, Agartala. Speaking on the distinction between ego and self-respect, he said that ego emerges from self-centredness and ignorance, while genuine self-respect is rooted in humility, accountability, and inner strength. He urged students to develop integrity and responsibility in their personal and social lives.

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Another session was led by Swami Bodhamayanandaji Maharaj, Adhyaksa of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, who focused on the role of concentration in achieving success. Using practical demonstrations, he explained how disciplined attention and consistent practice contribute to improved performance. He also discussed methods to cultivate concentration through routine, regular exercises, and mindful engagement with daily tasks.

The post-lunch segment included a documentary screening, cultural activities, and discussions on rebuilding India through the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. An interactive “Youth Speaks” session allowed participants to directly engage with the speakers by raising questions and sharing their views on contemporary issues affecting young people.

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The concluding session included reflections from teachers and students on the impact of the programme. Organisers distributed certificates and tokens of appreciation before the convention concluded with a vote of thanks and a closing song.

According to the organisers, the convention sought to encourage youth to integrate discipline, moral values, and social responsibility into their daily lives. Participants described the event as both educational and motivating, particularly in its emphasis on personal growth and service to society.