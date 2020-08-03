Arunachal: Rally to raise Porter Company to assist armed force

ADVERTISEMENT

Tezu: Porter Rally underwent here at the Lohit district from 2nd to 3rd to recruit 600 (six hundred) porter company to cater to Indian Army deployed on the tough terrain of Eastern Himalayan.

“Many inaccessible areas in Arunachal don’t have motorable road, therefore Porters are required to carry essentials items and also to build some temporary structure for the Army.

Candidates from Arunachal in three district of Lohit, Namsai and Anjaw are enthusiastically participated to recruit themselves in the Rally held at Hayuliang, Namsai and Tezu respectively”, says one of the recruiting Army officials.

“We are desperately in search of job, even the lockdown of COVID pandemic we are jobless. We are hopeful this Rally will give some solace to sustain our family”, expresses one of the youth during Rally at the Airport Tezu.

Over 300 participate in between the age group of 18 to 40 actively participated during the Rally held on 2nd and 3rd August here today.