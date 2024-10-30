Arunachal: Rajnath Singh diverts to Tezpur after Tawang trip gets cancelled

TEZPUR- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Tezpur on Wednesday and is set to spend the night at Goroimari. The visit comes after Minister Singh’s plans to travel to Arunachal Pradesh were cancelled due to due to inclement weather condition. Chief Minister Pema Khandu Flag-In the Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally in Tawang.

Initially, Singh was scheduled for a two-day trip to Arunachal Pradesh, intending to celebrate Diwali with Army personnel stationed along the Indo-China border. The visit was expected to include the inauguration of a museum dedicated to the bravery of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, an esteemed Indian Army officer.

Singh had announced his intentions for the trip on a micro-blogging platform, expressing eagerness to interact with Armed Forces personnel and participate in the museum’s inaugural ceremony.

Also Read- Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Museum of Valour, Sardar Patel statue in Tawang

Singh’s travel plans also included the presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, as well as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Notably, Singh’s visit to celebrate Diwali with the troops follows recent developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where joint patrols were conducted by Indian and Chinese troops. This joint effort follows discussions on disengagement in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, initiated after an agreement was reached on October 21 concerning patrolling along the LAC.

Also Read- Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

The agreement, which concluded a four-year military standoff in Galwan, Ladakh, was further ratified during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23 at the BRICS Summit in Russia.

Meanwhile, amidst bad weather, chief minister Pema Khandu took part in the ‘Flag-In Ceremony’ of the Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally in Tawang, a landmark journey celebrating the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

The rally Covered 7000 km from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to the rugged terrains of Ladakh and finally culminated in Tawang. This rally paid tribute to the valor of air warriors and the illustrious history of the IAF.