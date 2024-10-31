Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes National Unity Day with a 5 km ‘Run for Unity’

ITANAGAR- In commemoration of National Unity Day 2024 and the 149th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a spirited ‘Run for Unity’ event, bringing together students, faculty, and staff to honor Patel’s vision of a unified India. More than 150 participants joined the 5-kilometer mini-marathon from Doimukh Auto Stand to RGU’s Old Auditorium, embodying the spirit of unity and solidarity.

The event was flagged off by prominent university officials, including Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor (i/c); Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar; Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer; and Mr. Jose, Assistant Registrar. Participants enthusiastically began the run, which concluded at the RGU Old Auditorium, where a formal ceremony followed.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Sambhu Prasad, Dean of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sport Science, who underscored the importance of fostering unity in a diverse academic community like RGU. Dr. P. K. Aacharya, National Service Scheme (NSS) Coordinator, then introduced the historical context of National Unity Day, highlighting Sardar Patel’s foundational role in uniting India.

Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer and Special Guest, spoke on Sardar Patel’s legacy, emphasizing his instrumental efforts in unifying the country. Prof. Padung reflected on how these contributions continue to inspire the nation today.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar and Guest of Honour, highlighted the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters, who laid the foundation of a united nation. Dr. Rikam also stressed the need for a unified society, which he deemed essential for a secure and progressive India.

Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor (i/c) and Chief Guest, urged attendees to take pride in their Indian identity. He noted that National Unity Day serves as a reminder to work towards national development, inspired by the strength of the nation’s unity.

Following the speeches, Dr. Tage Manju Burman, Programme Officer NSS, led the National Unity Pledge, with all present reaffirming their commitment to national integration and solidarity.

To recognize the efforts of the participants, medals and certificates were awarded to those who secured the top three positions in the ‘Run for Unity’ across the student, teaching, and non-teaching categories. The prize distribution underscored the sense of accomplishment and unity fostered by the event.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education. Dr. Yuvaraj expressed gratitude to the university administration, faculty, staff, research scholars and participants for making the event a meaningful tribute to Sardar Patel’s legacy.

Prize Winner of the Student Category

Male Department Female Department Position Tokmin Panyang Physical education Tago Ana Physical education I Sunday Sangdo Physical education Elushi Nal Physical education II Lanha Taro Physical education Hinium Mama Physical education III

Prize Winner in the Teaching Category

Male Department Female Department Position Dr. Sushant Kumar Nayak Education Dr.Poli Borah Sports Bio-Mechanics I – – Prof.Tage Rupa Sara Geography II – – Topi Basar Law III

