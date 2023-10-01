ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University observed cleanliness drive

The one-hour cleanliness drive was carried out in the lane of the colony which leads to Bichom hall of residence.

ITANAGAR-  Joining the spirit of Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign which is being observed throughout the country, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU )  also observed ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta’, a JanBaghidari cleanliness drive in Mandir colony, Rono Hills. The one-hour cleanliness drive was carried out in the lane of the colony which leads to Bichom hall of residence.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Saket Kushwaha first administered the Swachhata Pledge to all the participants. In his encouraging words to all the participants, he talked about the importance of the pledge which talked about dedicating oneself 100 hours in a year voluntarily for cleanliness.

Also Read- Pan-India Massive Cleanliness drive held in Namsai

The Vice chancellor highlighted various flagship programme of the government which can only be achieved by mass participation or JanBhagidari. The noble ideas of the programme should be propagated to all our fellow citizens, he added. We should all develop a good behavioural change in us so that we can inculcate Swacchata or cleanliness not only of our physical environment but also our mental and spiritual environment.

Dr. N. T Rikam, Registrar of the university along with many faculty members, non-teaching officials, students, NSS and NCC members actively took part in the campaign. Large numbers of dwellers of the Mandir colony of Rono Hills contributed a lot in organising the event. They came out in large numbers early in the morning and coordinated with the university committee in propagating the idea of cleanliness and making the surrounding clean and healthy.

Also Read- Tawang Marathon will be go global by next year

The campaign encompassed various cleaning activities, including campus beautification, waste collection and disposal, and awareness drives about sustainable practices. It served as a platform for students and faculty to come together, fostering a sense of responsibility and collective action for a cleaner India.

The event also witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Chairman of the University ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Committee to organise cleanliness drive, Administrative Authorities, dedicated faculty members, and enthusiastic students, who came voluntarily came forward and actively participated in this noble cause.

