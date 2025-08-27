Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Launches National Sports Day 2025 Celebrations with Aerobics, Zumba, Volleyball Match

DOIMUKH- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), marked the beginning of its National Sports Day 2025 celebrations with a spirited morning of aerobics and Zumba sessions, held at the University’s main playground on August 27 at 6:30 AM. The event was part of a three-day programme commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, under the national theme “Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidaan Mein.”

Students, teaching and non-teaching staff, research scholars, and members of the University community actively participated, spreading the message of fitness, wellness, and unity through sports.

Adding to the vibrancy of the day, a friendly volleyball match was held between the teaching faculty and the students’ team, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience. In a lively contest of teamwork and sportsmanship, the teaching staff emerged victorious.

The event was graced by distinguished members of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, including Prof. Sambhu Prasad (Dean), Dr. Anil Mili (Associate Professor), Dr. Tadang Minu (HoD), Dr. K. Rojeet Singh (Assistant Professor), Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi (Assistant Professor), and guest faculty members.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Nodal Officer of the celebrations, who expressed gratitude to the University leadership and highlighted the upcoming line-up of activities for the three-day celebration.

The inaugural programme not only set an energetic tone for the celebrations but also reaffirmed RGU’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant sporting culture and inspiring its fraternity to embrace fitness as a way of life.