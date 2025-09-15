Sports

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Hosts Youth Festival “Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon-2025”

The marathon aimed to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS prevention and drug abuse among youth and the university community.

Last Updated: 15/09/2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Hosts Youth Festival “Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon-2025”

ITANAGAR-  Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) successfully organized the Youth Festival – Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon-2025 under the banner of the Red Ribbon Club and NSS Cell, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS).

The marathon aimed to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS prevention and drug abuse among youth and the university community.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The event saw over 100 enthusiastic runners, including RGU students and NSS volunteers. The program began with a welcome address by Dr. Tage Monju, Organizing Secretary and Assistant Professor, Department of Education, followed by the felicitation of dignitaries.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The marathon was flagged off by Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor of RGU, who urged young people to safeguard themselves from HIV and substance abuse while prioritizing health for a brighter future. Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the vital role of NSS and Red Ribbon Club in creating awareness on health and social issues.

The event concluded with a lively prize distribution ceremony, where winners received medals, certificates of merit, and participation certificates. Institutional winners will now advance to State, Regional, and National-level competitions.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

 Winners – Student Category Male

  • Mr. Tokmin Panyang (Department of Strength and Conditioning) – 1st Prize
  • Mr. Talong Taring (Department of Physical Education) – 2nd Prize
  • Mr. Niren Bharali (Department of Electronics & Computer Engineering) – 3rd Prize

Winners – Student Category Female

  • Ms. Litkhin Tochhu (Department of Physical Education) – 1st Prize
  • Ms. Kago Asung (Department of Physical Education) – 2nd Prize
  • Ms. Tayo Ana (Department of Physical Education) – 3rd Prize

Also Read- Himalayan University Celebrates Academic Orientation cum Engineers’ Day

Senior faculty and officials, including Prof. Sambhu Prasad (Dean, Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences), Dr. Tadang Minu (Head, Department of Physical Education), Dr. K. Rojeet Singh (Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education), and Mr. Gomar Basar (Deputy Registrar, IISYD), graced the event. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Organizing Chairman and Assistant Director of Physical Education, followed by the National Anthem.

The successful event not only promoted health and fitness but also echoed the university’s commitment to social responsibility and student engagement.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/09/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: 8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament Concludes

Arunachal: 8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament Concludes

8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament Kicks Off in Tawang

8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament Kicks Off in Tawang

Dano Kopak, Nalong Jongkey to Represent Arunachal in CBSE East Zone Rifle Shooting Competition

Dano Kopak, Nalong Jongkey to Represent Arunachal in CBSE East Zone Rifle Shooting Competition

Arunachal: Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

Arunachal: Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

ITANAGAR- Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) today flagged off Ms. Kabak Yano from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, for her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition,

Arunachal: Governor Flags Off Kabak Yano for 7-Summit Expedition, Calls Her Pride of Arunachal

Arunachal: Moyong Kicks Off 3rd Edition of Independence Cup Football Tournament in Pasighat

Arunachal: Moyong Kicks Off 3rd Edition of Independence Cup Football Tournament in Pasighat

Tawang Roars as 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2025 Kicks Off with Cultural Fervor and Sporting Spirit

Tawang Roars as 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2025 Kicks Off with Cultural Fervor and Sporting Spirit

Arunachal: Blue Cubs District League Ziro Kicks Off, Showcasing Promising U-12 Football Talent

Arunachal: Blue Cubs District League Ziro Kicks Off, Showcasing Promising U-12 Football Talent

Arunachal, Tingong Wangpan,  International Para Athletics Championship 2025

Arunachal’s Tingong Wangpan Strikes Gold at International Para Athletics Championship 2025

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button