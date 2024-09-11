Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Honors Medal Winners of State-Level Red Run Marathon 2024

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) proudly felicitated its students, Joti Mane and Pill Takar, for their outstanding achievements in the State-Level Red Run (5 KM Mini) Marathon-2024.

The event, organized by Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society on September 10, 2024, saw Joti Mane secure the first position in the female category and Pill Takar clinch the third position in the male category.

A felicitation ceremony was held in the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, where Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor of RGU, honored the remarkable achievements of the duo, who are students of the B.P.Ed. program, Department of Physical Education.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed faculty members, including Prof. Sambhu Prasad, Dean, Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Science, Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education, and Dr. K. Rojeet Singh, HoD i/c, Department of Physical Education.

Notably, Joti Mane, the female category winner, will participate in the National Level Red Run 5 KM Mini Marathon in November 2024, representing Arunachal Pradesh State at the national level.

The Vice-Chancellor hosted a small snacks party to celebrate the medal winners, recognizing their remarkable achievements and congratulating them on their success.

The university takes pride in the achievements of its students and encourages them to participate in various co-curricular and extracurricular activities, fostering a culture of excellence and promoting holistic development among its students.