Arunachal

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Holds Tiranga Yatra to Mark 79th Independence Year Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The rally formed a significant part of RGU’s Independence Week celebrations, reaffirming the university’s commitment to instilling patriotism and encouraging collective participation in nation-building.

Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR– In a spirited display of patriotism, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) today organised a Tiranga Yatra as part of its observance of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The initiative aimed to inspire members of the university community to bring the national flag—the Tiranga—home and hoist it with pride in honour of India’s Independence.

The rally, marking the 79th year of Independence, saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and university officers.

The colourful procession began from the RGU Old Auditorium and concluded at the RGU Signage, with participants waving the Tricolour and chanting spirited patriotic slogans.

Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak, Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam, and Finance Officer Prof. Otem Padung led the march alongside the participants, adding to the event’s energy and patriotic fervour.

Speakers at the event emphasised the Tiranga as a symbol of unity, pride, and democratic ideals, calling on everyone to uphold the values it represents.

