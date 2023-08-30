Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Conducted Workshop on “CPR” and Unveiled the Book Women in Sports

ITANAGAR- In run to celebrate the National Sports Day-2023, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) in collaboration with ZION Institute of Nursing, organized workshop on “CPR” Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation for university students and staffs. Dr. K. Rojeet Singh, welcomed the guests and spoke essential skills that we should learn.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPR is a life saving skill that may used in case of medical emergency by any trained person if no medical assistance is available. Dr. Akin Tana Tara, Chief Medical Officer of University Health Centre was the resource of the session and he explained now day due to increasing number of heart attacks, knowledge of “CPR” has been very important.

National Sports Day 2023: RGU pays homage to ‘hockey wizard’ major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

In case of heart attack if we could provide the CPR to the unconscious victim within time span of 5-7 minutes, we can save a valuable life. He also urged that it should be mandatory to teach university students although in heart attack can be happen to anyone at any place.

He further explained the ABC of CPR that is A for Airway, B for Breathing and C for compression. Principal ZION institute of Nursing, Miss Darikynti Basanshrieh also spoke in the session and explained the basics of CPR. Twenty nursing students from ZION institute of Nursing were also part of this workshop and they shared their experience and knowledge with participants.

Vice Chancellor of RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha also addressed the gathering and he expressed the significance of First Aid and life saving skill. Prof. Kushwaha also spoke about the significance of other life saving skill in the society and urged form respective department to organize such kind of events on regular basis. Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registar, RGU also addressed the gathering and expressed about essence of Life Saving Skills.

One hundred twenty students from RGU and other organizations actively participated in workshop, participants get handout practice of performing CPR. Participants learned and performed the procedure of chest compression for adults and children’s. Participants received workshop certificate on completion of workshop which was given by Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Registrar Dr. N. T. Rikam, Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences and Prof. Rama Chandra Parida, Director, IQAC.

Arunachal: 39th Foundation Day of Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated

A Book ‘Women in Sports’ edited by Dr. Sambhu Prasad and faculty members of Physical Education were also unveiled on this occasion. This consist 72 research paper related to women health and sports performance.

Dr. Anil Mili, Coordinator, Department of Sports Sciences proposed the vote of thanks and expressed his sincere gratitude to university administration and ZION Institute of Nursing. Dr. Hemantajeet Gogoi actively managed the all technical requirements of this workshop.