Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Celebrates National Sports Day

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University joined forces with institutions nationwide to commemorate the birth anniversary of the hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, marking National Sports Day with a week-long extravaganza.

The inaugural ceremony was a grand affair, commencing with a warm welcome address by Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi and felicitations of esteemed guests by the organizing committee. A poignant floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand was paid by distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, officers and students.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, extolled the legendary hockey player’s contributions and underscored the vital role of sports in fostering discipline, healthy lifestyles, and overall well-being.

Guest of Honor Prof. Otem Padung echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of sports in contemporary society and expressing his enthusiasm for establishing a hockey ground at the university.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education, followed by the national anthem.

The festivities continued with an array of thrilling sports activities, including hockey-penalty shootout, tug of war, cock-fight, bamboo wrestling, and plank challenge, which saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, Administrative officers & officials and Students alike.

This celebration showcased Rajiv Gandhi University’s steadfast commitment to promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and holistic development among its community.