Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel on Unity Day

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K. T. Parnaik (Retd.), led the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on October 31, 2025. The event commemorated the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India, whose leadership was pivotal in uniting the nation after independence.

The Governor, along with officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel, reflecting on his enduring legacy of national integrity, unity, and resilience.

Also Read- SIT Formed in Mebo School Molestation Case

In his address, Governor Parnaik emphasized that Sardar Patel’s life remains a timeless lesson in perseverance, ethics, and fearless leadership. He noted that Patel’s unwavering commitment to the nation stands as a guiding light for India’s youth, especially in times when moral values face constant challenges.

Recalling the historical context, the Governor highlighted Patel’s instrumental role in the integration of Arunachal Pradesh into the Indian Union through Major Bob Ralengnao Khathing’s decisive actions—an act that reinforced India’s unity and territorial integrity.

Also Read- APU’s First Convocation Marks a Milestone for Arunachal

“Sardar Patel embodied Shakti (strength) and Vishwas (confidence), the two qualities that transformed a diverse land into one nation,” Parnaik said, urging citizens to internalize those values in everyday life.

He further called upon the people of Arunachal Pradesh to draw inspiration from Patel’s vision and reaffirm their dedication to upholding the unity and sovereignty of India.

The Governor also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Nation First’ ethos and encouraged everyone to contribute towards the collective goal of building a Viksit Bharat.