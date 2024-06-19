Arunachal: Rain triggers landslides flood-like situation in several districts of state

ITANAGAR- Incessant rain over the past few days had triggered landslides and flood-like situations in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The state capital witnessed landslides at several locations, with waterlogging reported along the Doimuk-Potin Road and several stretches of the Itanagar-Yupia Road.

A portion of NH-415 and a culvert were washed away at Karsingsa sinking zone on Tuesday morning, severing connectivity between Nirjuli and Banderdewa. Vehicular traffic between these areas has been diverted via Gumto Road.

With the IMD forecasting heavy rains in the state capital over the next few days, the district administration has urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations or designated relief camps. Eight relief camps have been established in the state capital to aid those affected by landslides and flooding, officials said.

Landslides also damaged a few vehicles and a newly constructed house in Banderdewa. Fortunately, no loss of human lives has been reported. Similar reports of landslides have emerged from other districts. Major rivers and their tributaries in the state are in high spate, though still below the danger mark.

West Siang District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Dorjee Nima reported that several hectares of agricultural fields were damaged after water from the Hu stream, a tributary of the Yomgo river, flooded fields in Taba Sora village under Kodum circle. Aalo township also experienced artificial flooding due to an inadequate drainage system, they added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the Disaster Management portfolio, convened a meeting on Wednesday with officials to review monsoon preparedness.

“Chaired a review meeting today with the Department of Disaster Management to assess our monsoon preparedness, in the presence of Hon’ble Advisor Disaster Management Shri Nakap Nalo Ji,” Khandu posted on X.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens is our top priority. We are committed to proactive measures and coordinated efforts to effectively manage and mitigate monsoon-related challenges. Let’s stay alert and work together for a resilient Arunachal Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

Pema Khandu has urged citizens to stay safe, take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather advisories, emphasizing that the administration is on high alert to ensure everyone’s safety.