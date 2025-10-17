Arunachal: Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Lynched Dalit Youth in UP

FATEHPUR ( Uttar Pradesh )- In a moving act of solidarity, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the family of Hariom Valmiki, a 25-year-old Dalit youth brutally lynched in Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh, on October 2.

The meeting, held at the family’s residence in nearby Fatehpur district, lasted about 25 minutes, during which Gandhi consoled the bereaved relatives and pledged to fight for justice. Hariom had allegedly been beaten to death by villagers on suspicion of theft while relieving himself in a neighboring village, an incident that has sparked nationwide outrage and highlighted ongoing caste-based atrocities.

During the interaction, Gandhi spoke personally with Hariom’s father, Gangadeen Valmiki, and his brother, Shivam Valmiki, assuring them of Congress party support. “Dalit oppression is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh under the current government,” Gandhi said, accusing the Yogi Adityanath administration of intimidating victims’ families to suppress accountability. “Justice cannot be held hostage to political agendas. This brutality must end,” he added.

The Valmiki family expressed heartfelt gratitude for Gandhi’s visit. Shivam described him as a “messiah” for Dalits, stating, “Rahul Gandhi ji came to meet us today. We want him to deliver justice.” Gangadeen echoed the sentiment, praising Gandhi’s consistent advocacy for marginalized communities. The meeting was captured in videos circulating on social media, showing Gandhi listening intently to the family’s grievances.

Earlier reports suggested the family had initially refused to meet Gandhi, citing satisfaction with the state government’s response, including financial aid and a job offer. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya criticized Gandhi’s visit as “opportunistic Dalit politics.” However, the family later dismissed such claims, affirming their appreciation for the Congress leader’s outreach.

This visit is part of Gandhi’s broader intervention in cases of caste violence in Uttar Pradesh, following recent protests over Dalit atrocities. Investigations into Hariom’s death are ongoing, with several arrests made, though activists call for stricter enforcement. An FIR has been registered under relevant IPC sections and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but concerns about lax enforcement persist.

The incident underscores persistent caste fault lines in India’s heartland and intensifies debates on social justice, accountability, and political responsibility in the region.