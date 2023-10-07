Arunachal: Rabies awareness cum interaction programme held in RGU

ITANAGAR- Health Centre of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized rabies awareness cum interaction programme in Mini Academic Hall in university campus on 06/10/2023 with theme : ‘Rabies: All for 1, One Health for All” which was attended by students, teaching faculties and a large number of campus dwellers.

The Chief Medical Officer of university health centre Dr. Akin Tana Tara informed that there are multiple cases of dog bites reported from the campus and vaccinated with anti -rabies vaccine post bites and further narrated that persistent load of dog bites cases is a matter of concern.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha urged all the campus dwellers to take care of own pets so that pet owners and neighbours can enjoy living harmoniously .

The resource person of the programme Dr. R. Ronya , District Surveillance Officer(DSO) at the Integrated District Surveillance Programme (IDSP) unit , Yupia, Papum Pare District made a detailed presentation on rabies disease process, prevention and anti rabies vaccination.

She explained that rabies is 100 % fatal but preventable. If bitten, scratched and licked on open wound by dog and cat one should do the followings :

Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water for 10 minutes, Report to nearest health facility immediately. Complete Anti Rabies Vaccination (ARV) as per schedule and if a treating doctor prescribes Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (HRIG) it should be complied as per doctor’s advice without fail. When a dog bites instead of killing the dog, if possible restrain the dog and observe the dog for 10 -14 days and report immediately in case of any symptom / death of the dog.

There was super enthusiasm among the audience which was reflected during active question and answer session post presentation.

The Registrar Dr. N.T Rikam and Finance Officer Prof. Otem Padung appealed to all the campus dwellers , especially pet owners to cooperate with health, veterinary and administration departments whenever there is programme to prevent and control rabies .