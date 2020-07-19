Arunachal:  PVA cries foul over eviction drive, appeals govt to compensate the loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) While crying foul over the forceful eviction of vegetable vendors from Pasighat main market on 5th July last within a short notice, the Pasighat Vendor Association (PVA) has appealed the state government to compensate the losses incurred upon the poor vendors by the damages shed and others.

The PVA backed up by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sanga (BMS), All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) and others, has alleged the District Administration of carrying out the eviction drive in a short notice which is illegal as per Arunachal Pradesh Vendors (Protection & livelihood and regulation of street vendors) Act, 2018.

PVA also alleged that East Siang administration has evicted their vendors from PMC market (Pasighat town) without arranging suitable alternative place and forced them to stop business, BMS President, Mipet Tayeng and AAPWU East Siang Unit Secretary (Private Sector), Mondil Moyong have also alleged District Administration of hurting the sentiments of the local vendors and associations as DC Pasighat has stated an unfounded allegation upon the union members where it was said that, local vendors are not allowed to carry out businesses in the market.

Mipet Tayeng and Mondil Moyong have claimed to have the audio record of the same statement of DC Pasighat and they further clarified that there exist no biasness among tribal and non tribal vendors. The BMS and AAPWU team has also appealed to the DC Pasighat to find a better vegetable market for the vendors as the Siang Sabji Mandi and other notified places are not equipped with necessary facilities.

Both Tayeng and Moyong have alleged that the East Siang administration has not involved representatives of street vendors in the formation of the Town Vending Committee thereby violating the norms and guidelines of the act.

“We will resort to democratic movement to fulfill our demand and protect the rights of the street vendors and other unorganized workers if DA continues to neglect our genuine appeal”, added Moyong. Compensation of Rs. 16000 each to 199 vendors was also demanded.

However, Deputy Commissioner Pasighat has refuted all allegation levels against the administration, and has countered that the vendors were ordered to vacate the place and shift their business to the notified locations, but they did not comply with the government order.