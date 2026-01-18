Arunachal Pushes Cultural Exchange via Tourism Drive

CHULLYU VILLAGE in the Keyi Panyor region of Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as a focal point of cultural exchange and tourism promotion following the hosting of a dual-themed tourism initiative that combined an Agro-Tourism Festival with a Familiarisation (FAM) Tour. The events were organised under the central government’s Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) programme and the state-led Dekho Apna Pradesh campaign.

The Agro-Tourism Festival, held under the EBSB framework, aimed to strengthen cultural and economic ties between partner states and districts through tourism rooted in traditional practices.

Delegates from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh’s partner state under the initiative, participated in the programme, sharing experiences related to community-driven tourism models and the cultivation of ginger and other spices.

The festival brought together tourism stakeholders and community representatives from Longding, Tirap, Lower Siang and Siang districts. Activities included traditional folk performances, exhibitions of indigenous agricultural tools and displays of organic farm produce.

Organisers said the event sought to highlight agro-tourism as a sustainable livelihood option while fostering inter-regional cultural dialogue.

Parallel to the festival, the Department of Tourism conducted a FAM Tour covering Chullyu village and the Ziro Valley as part of the Dekho Apna Pradesh campaign. The initiative is designed to promote intra-state tourism by providing tour operators and hospitality stakeholders with on-ground exposure to potential destinations.

Participants included travel agents and homestay operators from Changlang and Lohit districts in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. During the tour, delegates visited the Apatani plateau, observed the region’s distinctive fish-cum-paddy cultivation system, and interacted with local artisans and host communities in Chullyu.

Officials involved in the programme said the dual initiative was intended to bridge the eastern and central regions of the state by encouraging collaboration among tourism stakeholders. By enabling cross-regional familiarisation, the government hopes to develop integrated travel circuits that reflect the cultural and ecological diversity of Arunachal Pradesh.