Arunachal: Pune-based NGO Donates Oxygen Plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

TAWANG- In a remarkable act of solidarity and service, the Pune-based NGO Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation (SIRF) has donated a 200-litre capacity oxygen plant and refilling facility to the Military Field Hospital in Teli Village, under the Tawang circle of Arunachal Pradesh.

The oxygen plant was formally handed over to the Indian Army soldiers deployed in the strategically sensitive Tawang sector during a special dedication ceremony. Major General KS Grewal, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding of the 5 Mountain Division, inaugurated the facility. Ms. Sumedha Yogesh Chithade, President of SIRF, along with the NGO’s executive team, was present on the occasion.

“This noble gesture by the SIRF foundation is deeply appreciated,” said Major General Grewal. “The oxygen plant will not only benefit Army personnel but also the civilian population of Tawang, as we believe in sharing all our resources with the local community.”

Also Read- Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

The GOC also acknowledged the technical team’s role in successfully installing the plant and praised SIRF for undertaking two journeys to Tawang to complete the mission. The event was marked by felicitations to the SIRF leadership, technical experts, and Indian Army personnel who made the initiative possible.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including EAC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, Dy. SP Tasso Kato, DMO Dr. Rinchin Neema, Monyul NGO President Tenzin Jorden, Commander Tawang Brigade Brig. Bhupal Singh, SM, Col. Milind Sawant, ex-servicemen, senior officers, and local women from the Tawang Brigade.

Watch Viral Video- Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

This initiative stands as a powerful symbol of civil-military cooperation, boosting emergency medical capabilities in a remote and strategic region, while also fostering unity and mutual support between the armed forces and civilians.