Arunachal: Pugging, Ramsing, Janbo villages Support SUMP Survey

PASIGHAT- In a development related to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), several families from Pugging, Ramsing and Janbo villages in Upper Siang District have formally extended their support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) stage of the project.

The consent was formalised through the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh at the Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow in Yingkiong on March 15.

According to officials, 57 out of 75 families from Pugging village signed the MoU, representing about 76 percent of the households. Residents from Ramsing and Janbo villages also joined the initiative and signed MoUs expressing their consent for the PFR activities.

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The MoUs were signed on behalf of the state government by Talo Jerang, Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang. Representatives from the three villages — Jobang Nopi, Kabit Apang and Yangkeng Takuk — signed the documents on behalf of the residents of Pugging, Ramsing and Janbo villages respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Ninnong Ering, Advisor to the Hydropower Minister and MLA of the 37-Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, described the development as a significant milestone in the process leading to the proposed project. He said that while challenges may arise, community participation and dialogue are essential for development initiatives.

Ering also appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the SUMP Development Committee for engaging with local communities and encouraging dialogue on the project. He acknowledged the participation of villagers who travelled to Yingkiong despite difficult weather conditions.

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Earlier, the programme began with a welcome address by Hage Lailang, Joint Secretary (Hydropower), who thanked the villagers for their participation and support for the consultation process related to the project.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is being considered a project of national importance and is expected to contribute to energy generation, infrastructure development and long-term socio-economic opportunities in the region.

Officials noted that the signing of MoUs for the PFR stage enables authorities to carry out scientific studies and assessments to determine the feasibility and potential impact of the project.

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Community representatives also addressed the gathering. Kabit Apang, retired ADC and member of the SUMP Development Committee, stated that the current stage focuses on gathering scientific data to assess the project’s viability.

Local representatives Ajin Siboh from Pugging and Yangkeng Takuk from Janbo also spoke about the participation of their communities in the process.

Officials said the latest development builds upon earlier community participation in the PFR stage. In Komkar village, 297 out of 302 families had previously signed MoUs, while 105 out of 120 families in Karko village extended their consent. In Simong village, 194 out of 240 families had also signed the MoU. Halleng village recorded full participation with all nine families signing the agreement.

Several officials and community leaders attended the event, including Omiyang Boli, member of the SUMP Development Committee; Karom Perme, Chief Engineer of the Siang Basin; Api Kombo, ZPC Yingkiong; Lumgeng Litin, Vice-Chairman of the SUMP Development Committee; and other district officials and community representatives.