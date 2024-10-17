Arunachal: Public referendum on clubbing together of low enrolment schools held under Mebo Sub-Division

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A public referendum was held in Govt. Hr. Sec. School auditorium, Mebo on Thursday, as an attempt to improve the educational standard as well as to solve the teaching staff shortages in many of the schools under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District.

Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Tayi Taggu, DDSE East Siang, Odhuk Tabing along with CBO leaders, public leaders, GBs, village secretaries, SMCs etc were present in the public memorandum.

The public referendum was called by ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing to obtain the suggestions of the public on the move to club together low enrolment schools in order to improve the quality of the education and to solve the teaching staff shortages.

Also Read- APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 140 Vacancy, Registration Process Started

Attending the public referendum meeting, all the participants unanimously agreed on the proposal except in the case of Primary School, Darne in Mebo the public requested the authorities for exemption from clubbing process, stating the school was having sufficient teachers and student enrolment. But in that case Passing informed the public to write a petition to DDSE based on which the government will decide if the appeal can be considered.

In line with the meeting outcome, two Govt. primary schools at Tengabari and Lower Sogan near Namsing village were merged in UPS Namsing, Primary school at Seram Kangkong was merged with UPS Seram, Primary school at New Borguli was merged with UPS Old Borguli, primary school at Ngopok ( Tekpom) were merged with UPS (Pokdum) and the same was also done at Govt. primary school Mebo Bogong and Darne in UPS (Res) Mebo and primary school Mobing (Ayeng) to UPS Ayeng. However, the case of two schools at Gadum-I and II and Motum village were skipped due to non representation of the public from these two villages, informed ADC Mebo.

Also Read- Aspirants question non inclusion of vacant posts of FCS dept in APPSCCE

Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng informed the public that the process of clubbing together of low enrolment schools is a part of comprehensive school reforms roadmap by the government of Arunachal Pradesh with a goal to improve the quality of government schools so that parents are proud to send their children in the government schools instead of current trend to send their children in private schools.

He also appealed to the public of his constituency to cooperate with the government in the process which is for the welfare of the public only for the better future of the students.

“The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a comprehensive school reform roadmap for 2025 by drawing the attention of the education department to the NEP in under which the process of clubbing of schools is being done”, added Tayeng.

Also Read- Week long River Cleaning and Water Conservation Programme launched at Basar

While DDSE East Siang, Odhuk Tabing also rued the same and extended his thankfulness to the public of Mebo Sub-Division to agree on the process of the government.

The idea of clubbing schools in the state has been discussed as a way to improve the quality of education and discipline among students for which the Education Minister has been asked to formulate policies to serve this purpose. And following the initiative of the state government nearly 600 schools with low or zero enrolment have already been shut or merged with other schools across the state.