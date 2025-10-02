Arunachal: Public Raises Alarm Over Dilapidated Kemi/7 Mile & Raneghat Bridges, Seeks Urgent Renovation

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The condition of two crucial bridges in Pasighat — the Kemi/7 Mile Bridge between Rani Village and Pasighat, and the iconic Raneghat Bridge over the Siang River — has sparked growing concern among commuters and local residents, who are demanding urgent renovation from the authorities.

The Kemi/7 Mile Bridge has developed wide potholes so severe that iron rods beneath the bridge carpeting are now visible. Regular commuters complain that despite months of deterioration, no repairs have been undertaken, making smooth driving almost impossible. Residents say the damage has not only caused inconvenience but also resulted in frequent tyre damage to vehicles.

“The potholes have been there for a long time, yet no action has been taken by the authorities. This is negligence,” said a resident of Rani Village.

Similarly, the Raneghat Bridge, considered the lifeline of Pasighat and central Arunachal Pradesh, has developed multiple potholes. Alarmingly, at some locations, the connecting iron rods and joining spans of the bridge appear loose or missing, raising fears about the structure’s long-term safety.

Citizens also highlighted the NH-515 stretch between Ruksin and Pasighat, which has developed potholes in several locations. They appealed to the District Administration, State Government, and NHIDCL to take immediate steps before the condition worsens.

When contacted, Pasighat Highway Division PWD Executive Engineer Er. Okep Dai clarified that the Ruksin–Pasighat stretch of NH-515 was handed over to the NHIDCL earlier this year — from Ruksin to Oyan in March 2025, and from Oyan to Pasighat (Raneghat Bridge) in July 2025 for bypass road construction. A meeting on October 6 has been scheduled to review repair work.

At the same time, Dai assured that the PWD will undertake urgent patchwork and renovation on the Raneghat Bridge due to its strategic importance as the only lifeline connecting eastern and western Arunachal within the state boundary.

With both bridges playing a vital role in connectivity and the region’s economy, the public’s appeal underscores the urgent need for timely renovation and regular maintenance to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel.