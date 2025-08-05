Arunachal: Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

HARMOTI– A tragic road accident shook Harmoti today when a woman was reportedly run over by a speeding truck near the junction connecting Harmoti to Arunachal Pradesh. The fatal incident sparked immediate outrage, with local residents staging a protest and enforcing a road blockade in demand of swift justice.

Eyewitnesses say the truck was moving at high speed when it struck the victim. Within minutes, agitated locals gathered at the scene, blocking the road and raising slogans against reckless driving and inadequate traffic enforcement in the area.

The protest has caused significant traffic disruption on the crucial route linking Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Long queues of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides, with commuters advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Local authorities and law enforcement personnel quickly reached the scene and are currently negotiating with the protesters. “We are trying to pacify the crowd and restore calm. An investigation into the accident is already underway,” a police official told reporters.

Meanwhile, local residents have called for the immediate arrest of the driver, installation of speed control measures, and increased patrolling in the area.

As of now, the situation remains tense, and further updates are expected as talks continue between the administration and the protesters.