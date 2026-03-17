Arunachal: Protest Rally Held in Tawang Over PWD Corruption

TAWANG: Residents of Tawang staged a protest rally on Tuesday against the Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department Arunachal Pradesh, alleging large-scale corruption, irregular tender procedures and favoritism in departmental functioning.

The protest was organised by members of the public from various parts of the Tawang constituency who gathered at Buddha Park in the town before taking out a rally toward the PWD Office. They burn tyre at PWD office and effigy at DC Office.

Holding placards and raising slogans demanding transparency in government works, the protesters accused the officials of manipulating tender processes and favouring selected contractors in the allocation of infrastructure projects.

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Participants alleged that these practices had led to a lack of fairness in awarding contracts and raised concerns about accountability in the department.

The demonstrators said that such alleged irregularities have affected public confidence in the functioning of the department, which is responsible for implementing road and infrastructure projects in the district.

Representatives of the protesters demanded that the Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer currently posted in the division be immediately transferred out of Tawang, stating that such a step would help ensure transparency and restore public trust in the department.

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The protestors have also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, issuing a strict 7-day ultimatum to address their demands.

They warned that failure to act within the stipulated timeframe would lead to the launch of a larger democratic movement across Tawang.

The protesters also called for stricter monitoring of tender processes and fair implementation of development projects in the district.

Officials from the local administration were present in the area as the rally proceeded peacefully. As of now, no official statement has been issued by the Public Works Department regarding the allegations raised during the protest.