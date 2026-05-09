Arunachal: Protest Erupts in Beging Over NHPC Survey

PASIGHAT: Tension prevailed in Beging village under the Eling Dangki area on Thursday after local residents staged a protest against a proposed Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey linked to an NHPC project in the region.

According to local sources, the protest was organised under the banner of SUMP following reports that an NHPC official was expected to visit the area in connection with the proposed survey activity. More than 100 people reportedly took part in the demonstration, with women comprising nearly 60 percent of the gathering.

However, the official reportedly did not arrive at the site.

Sources said the protest began at around 1:15 PM and continued until approximately 2:10 PM on May 8. Demonstrators raised objections to the proposed project and expressed concern over its possible impact on local communities and the surrounding environment.

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During the course of the protest, tensions escalated after a group of protesters allegedly broke and open the main gate of a fenced police camp and entered the premises. Several tents inside the camp were reportedly damaged, while some structures were allegedly set on fire.

No official statement had been issued by the administration or NHPC at the time of filing this report. There were also no immediate reports of injuries or arrests linked to the incident.

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The latest development reflects continuing resistance among sections of the local population regarding proposed hydropower-related activities in the region. Community concerns over displacement, ecological impact and land rights have remained recurring points of contention in several project-linked discussions across Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite the unrest, local observers expressed hope that the matter could be addressed through dialogue and consultations involving community representatives, officials and project authorities.