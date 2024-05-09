Arunachal: Protest continue against illegal appointments in PHED & WS dept

ITANAGAR: Protests continue in various places of Arunachal Pradesh, against the alleged illegal appointment of 17 casual workers in Changlang and Longding PHED & WS subdivision.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Workers’ Union held another meeting at Yachuli today and registered their protest. The meeting was attended by PHED casual workers of Keyi Penyor District and All Arunachal Pradesh workers union Keyi Penyor District unit President Takam Tanik.

Protest in Changlang

On Wednesday the All Changlang District Students Union (ACDSU) submitted Representation Letter to Deputy Commissioner Changlang, Vishal Sah regarding the Alleged Illegal Appointment in district’s PHED & Water Supply department.

The union condemns such illicit kind of activities and urges District Administration to promptly initiate thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate actions against those who involved in this illegal process.

Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah directed officials of the said department to furnish details of all appointments through regularisation, promotion, including direct appointments without fail by May 13.

Protest in Longding

Alleging Illegal Appointment of 9 Work-Charged (WC) Employees in PHE & WS Department in Longding District, the Longding District Students’ Union (LDSU) has demanded an inquiry into the matter by setting up an inquiry committee.

According to the LDSU, the 9 Work-Charged (WC) employees were illegally appointed and subsequently transferred to other districts.

Representatives of LDSU also met the concerned Deputy Commissioner and submitted a letter to seek his intervention for a probe into the matter.

Protest in Yachuli

In a significant development BJP workers from the 16th Yachuli Constituency held a press briefing, on Tuesday unveiling illegal appointments within the PHE Department. Many of these appointments are cantered at Keyi Panyor, sparking concerns about transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Altogether, 17 persons were appointed to several WC posts on a regular basis in Changlang and Longding districts and were then transferred in haste to Yachuli, Pasighat, Sagalee, Naharlagun, Itanagar, and Yupia divisions.