Arunachal: ‘Project Purisa’ Aims to Inspire Ziro’s Youth to Read, Grow, and Succeed

SULULYA, ( OLD ZIRO _ – Aiming to foster a love for reading, boost academic performance, and encourage personality development among schoolchildren, Eingko Foundation launched the first edition of its Project Purisa (Let’s Read) on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The event took place at the Government Upper Primary School Library Room in Sululya, Old Ziro, and brought together local students and educators for an insightful and motivational session.

The program featured a special guest, Tai Arun, the Trade Development Officer (TDO)-cum-DIPRO In-charge of Ziro, who served as the resource person. In his address to the schoolchildren, Arun shared his personal life testimony, encouraging them to work hard and be ambitious, even when faced with difficult challenges.

Arun’s presentation, which included a PowerPoint (PPT) session, offered valuable tips on improving reading and writing skills, developing good habits, and overcoming both physical and intellectual challenges.

He also drew inspiration from renowned figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, and Robin Hibu (the first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh), urging the students to stay away from harmful habits, including substance abuse, and to focus on becoming individuals of value who contribute positively to society and the nation.

In his speech, Arun expressed his appreciation for the initiative behind Project Purisa and pledged to donate a collection of informative and motivational books to support the foundation’s library, further strengthening its educational resources for students.

Miss Tage Onia, the founder of Eingko Foundation, also acknowledged Arun’s contribution, praising his commitment and valuable insights. “We are deeply grateful to Shri Tai Arun for taking time out of his busy schedule to inspire and motivate our school children. His words today will certainly have a lasting impact,” said Onia.

Eingko Foundation, based in Ziro Valley, has been a dedicated advocate for both environmental protection and education. The foundation runs a community library at Govt. Upper Primary School, Sululya since 2023, providing students with access to a wide range of informative books and novels aimed at broadening their knowledge and nurturing a reading culture among the youth.

Through initiatives like Project Purisa, the foundation hopes to create an environment that encourages reading, enriches students’ academic lives, and contributes to their overall development.