Arunachal: Project Brahmank Marks 14 Years of Service

PASIGHAT ( By Maksan Tayeng )- Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) marked the completion of 14 years of service to the nation with a Sainik Sammelan held at its headquarters in Raneghat near Pasighat. The event reflected on the project’s role in strengthening strategic connectivity in some of the country’s most challenging terrains.

As part of the commemorative programme, 15 personnel of the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) and 19 Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) were awarded commendation certificates in recognition of their service and dedication.

Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, S.C. Looniya, paid tribute to the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging their sacrifices in ensuring vital road connectivity along India’s frontiers. To honour their memory, a Brahmank Memorial was inaugurated at the project headquarters. The memorial is dedicated to the martyrs whose service and commitment continue to inspire future generations.

Project Brahmank is a key component of the Frontier Highway, a project of strategic importance aimed at enhancing connectivity in border areas. The formation has also been associated with several infrastructure projects recently inaugurated by the Defence Minister, highlighting its national relevance.

In the previous financial year, Project Brahmank recorded an expenditure exceeding ₹850 crore, the highest among BRO projects, and has already utilised a significant portion of its allocated budget in the current year. During this period, the project inaugurated 13 new infrastructure assets, contributing to improved connectivity and operational preparedness, particularly along the Indo-Tibet border.

Officials noted that an emphasis on safety measures has helped control casualties, especially those related to motor transport accidents. The development of modern multi-storeyed office and residential infrastructure is also expected to enhance operational efficiency and improve living conditions for personnel.

The work of Project Brahmank has received consistent appreciation from the Director General of Border Roads (DGBR), reinforcing its standing in infrastructure development, safety management and operational performance. The occasion reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to continue serving the nation with professionalism and dedication.