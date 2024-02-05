Arunachal: programme on cultivation, post-harvest management & value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants concludes in Kiyit village

PASIGHAT- week long training cum input distribution programme on “Cultivation, post-harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants” which had started from 29th January last concluded at Kiyit Village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The training cum input distribution programme was conducted by the College of Agriculture, Pasighat under All India Coordinated Research Project on Medicinal, Aromatic Plants and Betelvine (AICRP-MAP&B).

A total of 50 participants attended the training programme primarily women SHGs, farmers and rural youth. In her lecture, Dr. Naorem Yaiphabi Chanu, the coordinator emphasized on cultivation practices and insect pests management measures stressing more on use of bio-pesticides and botanical as well as ITKs.

The co-coordinators of the programme, Dr. Helen Soibam spoke about the importance of post harvest management in medicinal and aromatic plants and also demonstrated preparation of value added products viz. scented candles, soaps, RTS etc. and Dr. Nancy Lego educated the farmers about the conservation, good collection practices and improved medicinal and aromatic plant varieties.

While Dr. T.S Mehra the Nodal officer of AICRP-MAP&B, Pasighat Centre shared knowledge on the rising importance of essential oil and uses as well as potential of MAPs in the North East Region.

The valedictory programme was graced by the Dean, College of Agriculture, Pasighat, Dr. A.K. Tripathi and knapsack sprayers were distributed to the participants.