Arunachal

Arunachal: Professor Taro Sindik and Tadam Ruti participate in Nalanda Gyan Kumbh 2024

Dr. Sindik and Dr. Ruti have were as a resource person, representing Arunachal Pradesh for academic discussion.

ITANAGAR-  Renowned Hindi Poet from Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Taro Sindik and Dr. Tadam Ruti have participated in the Nalanda Gyan Kumbh 2024, a prestigious event centred on Bhartiya Gyan Prampra and the Role of Indian Languages in the context of ViksitBharat@2047.

Both are working as Assistant Professor in the department of Hindi, in Dera Natung Government College Itanagar and Govt. College Doimukh respectively.

This grand event was taking place from November 16 to 18 2024 at Nalanda International University, Bihar under the auspices of the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India.

This event have featured participation from over 100 educational institutions across Eastern and Northeastern states of India, with more than 700 esteemed academicians gracing the occasion. The message of this Gyan Kumbh aimed to resonate globally, highlighting the importance of Indian Knowledge Traditions and intellectual heritage.

While addressing the August gathering, Dr. Taro  spoke about the oral tradition of Tagin Community of Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed, how oral literature of Tagin Community plays pivotal role in enriching Indigenous knowledge system and how it passes through generations to generations. He further expressed his concerns on the preservation of this oral tradition.

Dr. Ruti spoke about the traditional knowledge system of the Galo community. He highlighted the coexistence between nature and human beings and emphasized sustainable development. He also discussed the conservation of natural resources, focusing on the traditions and culture of the Galo community in Arunachal Pradesh.

