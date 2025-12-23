Arunachal: Pro-Tibet Janjagaran Yatra Passes Through Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Himalayan Suraksha Manch, Arunachal Pradesh (HSMAP), accorded a warm reception to Sandesh Meshram, Regional Convener (Western Region-I covering Maharashtra and Goa) of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause–India, during his ongoing sixth Janjagaran Cycle Yatra, when he reached Itanagar on Tuesday.

The HSMAP delegation was led by its president Tarh Tarak, along with Secretary General Nima Sangey, Chairman , Vice-President Kaling Pertin, Vice-Chairman of APEDA, and other members of the organisation.

Meshram’s cycle yatra, themed “Pedalling for Freedom, Speaking for Tibet,” began from Bumla near the Indo-Tibet border in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude at Shillong, Meghalaya, on February 9, 2026. The journey is expected to cover approximately 2,604 kilometres across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Also Read- National Mushroom Day Celebrated in Leparada

Addressing the gathering, Tarh Tarak lauded Meshram’s sustained commitment to the Tibetan cause and described the cycle yatra as a people-centric movement rooted in moral conviction, courage and non-violent advocacy. He conveyed his best wishes for Meshram’s onward journey to Tuting via Pasighat and expressed hope that the yatra would further strengthen national awareness on Tibet and India’s border security concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Meshram said the yatra is also a symbolic observance of the Year of Compassion. He noted that prior to Tibet’s annexation, there was no historical precedent of Chinese military deployment along the Himalayan frontier, and that Tibet’s disappearance as a neutral buffer fundamentally altered Sino-Indian relations. He observed that China’s occupation of Tibet was followed within a few years by the 1962 war with India, the legacy of which continues to shape bilateral relations.

Also Read- KVKs Mark Kisan Samman Diwas in Anjaw, West Siang

Meshram also referred to the recent detention of Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, at Shanghai Airport on November 26, 2025, and China’s continued refusal to recognise Arunachal Pradesh—referred to by Beijing as “Zangnan”—as indicators of persisting tensions between the two countries.

Slogans such as “Free Tibet – Save India” and “Tibet ki Azaadi, Bharat ki Suraksha,” he said, have been raised consistently by Indian Tibet support groups since 1959, reflecting a sustained civil society movement. Through his previous five Janjagaran Cycle Yatras, Meshram has cycled nearly 25,000 kilometres across more than ten Indian states over multiple years, spreading awareness about Tibet and its implications for India’s security.

Nima Sangey, Secretary General of HSMAP, said Meshram’s cycling yatras represent a humble yet impactful effort to sensitise the Indian public about the situation in Tibet. He added that the Tibetan issue remains intrinsically linked to India’s longest and historically peaceful border.

The Himalayan Suraksha Manch, Arunachal Pradesh, extended its best wishes to Sandesh Meshram for a safe and successful continuation of his journey.