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Arunachal: Press Freedom Day Celebrated with Eco Drive in Ziro

Media fraternity in Ziro marks World Press Freedom Day with a plantation drive honouring late journalist Taro Chatung.

Last Updated: 04/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Press Freedom Day Celebrated with Eco Drive in Ziro

ZIRO- World Press Freedom Day was observed in Ziro with a plantation drive at the Taro Chatung Memorial Site, paying tribute to late journalist Taro Chatung.

The initiative was organised by the Ziro Press Club and led by its president Tailyang Pugang, along with participation from local journalists and officials from the Information and Public Relations Department.

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The event was supported by the Forest Department, with Divisional Forest Officer Tilling Takar providing saplings of Japanese Cherry Blossom for the plantation drive.

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Speaking on the occasion, Takar emphasised the importance of the “Green Ziro” initiative and called on the media to play an active role in promoting environmental awareness. He noted that journalism has a critical function in sensitising communities about ecological challenges and the need for sustainable development.

The programme aligned with the global theme, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,” highlighting the intersection of media responsibility and environmental conservation. Participants planted saplings around the memorial site as a symbolic gesture linking the legacy of journalism with ecological stewardship.

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ZPC President Pugang said the initiative served as a reminder of the role of journalists in upholding truth and serving society, while also contributing to community-led efforts such as environmental protection.

District Information and Public Relations Officer Tenzing T Totpa also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of responsible journalism in the digital era. He noted that press freedom must be exercised with accountability and ethical standards.

The event witnessed participation from members of the press club, senior journalists, and representatives from various organisations. It concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the values of independent journalism while supporting environmental conservation initiatives in the region.

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Last Updated: 04/05/2026
1 minute read
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