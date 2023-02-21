ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: President Murmu inaugurates exhibition on the unsung heroes at RGU

ITANAGAR-   The exhibition on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated by the Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at the premises of the Legislative Assembly Building at Itanagar. The exhibition was curated as part of the findings of the Research Project on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).

The President of India was accompanied by a host of dignitaries including Union Minister of Law, Kiren Rijiju, MP (LS) Tapir Gao, MP (RS) Nabam Rebia, former CM Nabam Tuki, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues, legislators, officers and public.

The State Core Committee on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh (CCUHAP) led by its Chairman, Deputy CM Chowna Mein also attended the exhibition. The exhibition showcased the timeline of various resistance movements, photos of the unsung heroes, artefacts used during the resistance movements, and important archival documents and photos.

The photographs were sourced from the British Museum Library, London. An interactive mobile app on the Unsung Heroes was also launched during the programme. The exhibits will be displayed till 22 February. The research team from RGU led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Registrar Dr N T Rikam also participated.

