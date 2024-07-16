ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Prerna Utsav held at Tawang

The programme was attended by 88 participants representing 16 schools of Tawang

Last Updated: July 16, 2024
1 minute read
TAWANG-  The district level Prerna Utsav to select 02 students to represent Tawang district in “Prerna : the unique experimental learning programme” to be held at Vadnagar, Gujarat was held yesterday at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tawang.

The programme was attended by 88 participants representing 16 schools of Tawang.

I/c Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Sang Khandu, addressed the students and highlighted the need to inculcate moral values in students in their formative age.

He asked the students to be disciplined in their conduct and sincere in studies. He advised them to be good human being and better citizens of the country.

After the inaugural function, the formal selection process involving presentation by participants on the themes of Prerna Utsav began.

The participants enthusiastically took part in the programme and select list of 30 students were short listed for interview.

Panel of 7 judges from KV Tawang, JNV Tawang , GTSS Tawang, EMRS Lumla assessed the students on their personality and knowledge of Indian culture.

Also Read-  Indian Army celebrates global energy independence day at Sigar Military Station

Earlier Principal JNV, Tawang ML Meena, informed that the orientation programme on Prerna utsav at school level was conducted in the respective schools begining on 8th July 2024.

He further said this will be an good opportunity for the selected students to get first hand knowledge about other parts of our country, through such programmes we can promote national integration and cultural exchange of one state with other.

