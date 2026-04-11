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Arunachal Prepares for Census 2027 Rollout

Deputy Commissioners and officials discuss strategy, coordination, and readiness for Census 2027 at a key conference in Tawang.

Last Updated: 11/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal Prepares for Census 2027 Rollout

TAWANG- A state-level conference focusing on the preparedness for Census 2027 was held in Tawang, bringing together Deputy Commissioners-cum-Principal Census Officers from across Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting aimed to strengthen coordination, planning, and operational readiness ahead of the nationwide census exercise.

The session was chaired by Saugat Biswas, Commissioner (Transport & Law), who emphasised the importance of accuracy, systematic planning, and inter-departmental coordination. He noted that the credibility of the census depends on meticulous execution at every stage.

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State Nodal Officer for Census, Anu Singh, opened the session by welcoming participants and outlining the objectives of the conference. Her remarks highlighted the need for collective effort and clarity in implementation.

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A technical session was conducted by Biswajeet Pegu, Director of Census Operations, Arunachal Pradesh. He presented detailed operational frameworks, district-level strategies, and key action points designed to ensure effective execution of the census process. The presentation focused on logistical planning, data accuracy, and the integration of technology in enumeration.

The conference also included an interactive question-and-answer session, during which Deputy Commissioners raised operational concerns and sought clarifications. The discussions reflected an emphasis on resolving ground-level challenges in advance of the exercise.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Banridor Sohtun, who expressed confidence in the preparedness of the state machinery. She extended best wishes for the successful rollout of the first phase of Census 2027, which is scheduled to begin with self-enumeration from the 16th of this month.

The meeting underscored the state’s focus on accuracy, inclusivity, and data-driven governance. As preparations progress, Arunachal Pradesh appears to be positioning itself for a structured and coordinated implementation of Census 2027.

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Last Updated: 11/04/2026
1 minute read
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