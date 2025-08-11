Arunachal: Preparations for Ziro Festival of Music 2025 Kick Off with High-Level Coordination Meeting

ZIRO- The Golden Jubilee Conference Hall in Ziro witnessed an important milestone today as the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, Mrs Perme, chaired a comprehensive preparatory meeting for the upcoming Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) 2025, scheduled to be held from September 25 to 28.

The meeting saw the participation of key administrative officers, police personnel, and heads of departments, along with community leaders and representatives from various organisations including TSD, AWAZ, AYA, ASU, ALSDSU, APWWS (Ziro Unit), AHDC, AHYA, Hao Lanker, Miha Pelo, Biirii Welfare Committee, Biirii Pani Samiti, and Sech MPCS Ltd. Biirii. ZFM organiser Hano Boby was also present.

A range of crucial topics were discussed to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festival, including:

Event Planning & Coordination – Aligning roles of all stakeholders. Security Arrangements – Deploying adequate police and volunteer support. Crowd Management – Designing entry/exit plans and monitoring key locations. Infrastructure Readiness – Ensuring power, water, sanitation, and connectivity. Tourism & Cultural Promotion – Highlighting ZFM as a major attraction.



The Deputy Commissioner urged all departments and organisations to work in close coordination and deliver on their responsibilities, stressing that ZFM is not just a music festival but a platform to showcase the cultural richness and tourism potential of the district.

Further, the DC announced that a separate meeting with hotel and homestay owners will be organised soon to finalise accommodation arrangements and ensure proper guest verification. The Superintendent of Police will also hold a dedicated meeting with organisers and local volunteers to streamline traffic and parking management during the four-day event.

Among those present at the meeting were ADC Hage Tarung, ZPC Pura Dollo, DMO Dr. Millo Kunya, and Executive Engineers from Power, PWD, PHE&WS, and UD&H departments, along with other officers, HODs, and community leaders.

The Ziro Festival of Music, known for attracting both national and international visitors, is expected to witness record participation in 2025, making this preparatory phase critical for ensuring safety, convenience, and a memorable experience for all attendees.