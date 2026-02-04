Arunachal: Preparations Begin for 40th Statehood Day in Ziro

ZIRO- The Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district, Oli Perme, convened a preparatory meeting at the District Secretariat, Ziro, on Tuesday to review and plan arrangements for the upcoming 40th Statehood Day celebration.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner outlined the agenda and shared highlights from previous Statehood Day celebrations, encouraging all stakeholders to contribute innovative ideas and suggestions to make the landmark occasion more inclusive, colourful, and meaningful.

In view of the ongoing grass carpeting work at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, the General Ground of Dani Kunya Government Higher Secondary School was finalised as the venue for the celebrations.

Expressing concern over recent and repeated fire incidents in the district, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Fire Department to set up a dedicated stall on fire safety awareness for the general public. It was also decided that the Police Department, the District Disaster Management Authority, and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) would establish awareness and information stalls during the event.

The Deputy Commissioner further instructed all Heads of Departments to recommend deserving individuals for district-level awards to recognise outstanding contributions and services rendered by officials and members of the public to the valley.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, and other Heads of Departments shared their views and offered inputs to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, Heads of Departments, Zilla Parishad Members, and representatives of various non-governmental organisations.