Arunachal

Arunachal: Pre-Solung Festival 2025 Celebrated in Anini with Traditional Fervour & Youthful Energy

The day began with the traditional Taku-Taabat Solung rituals performed by the Donyi-Polo Abu (Priest)..........

Last Updated: 23/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pre-Solung Festival 2025 Celebrated in Anini with Traditional Fervour & Youthful Energy

ANINI– The Dibang Adi Family, Anini, celebrated the Pre-Solung Festival 2025 with grandeur and cultural vibrancy, uniting community members, youth, and dignitaries in a memorable gathering at Anini, Dibang Valley.

The event was graced by Mopi Mihu, MLA, Dibang Valley district-cum-Advisor to the Ministers of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Geology, Mining & Minerals, as Chief Guest, and Shri Dipen Molo, District BJP President, Dibang Valley, as Guest of Honour.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Mass Social Service Drive in Ziro Valley Sets Stage for Historic Cabinet Aapke Dwar on Sept 6

The day began with the traditional Taku-Taabat Solung rituals performed by the Donyi-Polo Abu (Priest), followed by the unfurling of the Solung Flag and rendition of the Solung Anthem.

In his welcome, Er. Alom Apang, Chief Advisor of Dibang Adi Family, extended greetings to all, while Mr. Nixon Danggen, President of the Pre-Solung Celebration Committee 2025, underscored the festival’s cultural significance, calling it a celebration of tradition, solidarity, and heritage preservation.

Also Read- 22 Students from Jang Achieve Success in AISSEE: Pathway to Defence Careers

A felicitation ceremony honoured the dignitaries, followed by the prize distribution for the Pre-Solung Futsal Tournament 2025.

  • Antibiotic Avengers – Champions (₹20,000 + trophy)
  • Siire Football Club – Runners-up (₹10,000)
  • Special awards for best scorer, goalkeeper, player, and discipline/teamwork.

Both the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour applauded the Dibang Adi Family for promoting cultural values while engaging youth through festive and sporting events.

The Pre-Solung Festival 2025 reaffirmed the Adi community’s enduring traditions, blending reverence for heritage with youthful energy, and strengthening bonds across generations.

Tags
Last Updated: 23/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal University Agriculture Students Learn Climate Resilient Technologies at KVK Namsai

Arunachal University Agriculture Students Learn Climate Resilient Technologies at KVK Namsai

Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Reviews Preparations for ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ and ‘Mega Seva Aapke Dwar’ at Ziro

Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Reviews Preparations for ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ and ‘Mega Seva Aapke Dwar’ at Ziro

Arunachal: Environmental Public Hearing for 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project held in Anjaw

Arunachal: Environmental Public Hearing for 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project held in Anjaw

Arunachal: Three-Day Capacity Building Programme for TGTs Begins in Tawang

Arunachal: Three-Day Capacity Building Programme for TGTs Begins in Tawang

Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness and Input Distribution Programme under Vibrant Village Programme held in Tawang

Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness and Input Distribution Programme under Vibrant Village Programme held in Tawang

Arunachal CM Expands Startup Push, Announces APIIP Premises Expansion to Support More Entrepreneurs

Arunachal CM Expands Startup Push, Announces APIIP Premises Expansion to Support More Entrepreneurs

Arunachal: H-Spring Foundation Marks Second Anniversary, Dedicated to Children with Special Needs

Arunachal: H-Spring Foundation Marks Second Anniversary, Dedicated to Children with Special Needs

Arunachal: Begging Village Signs MoU with State Govt to Support Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Begging Village Signs MoU with State Govt to Support Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

Arunachal: Pre-Hospital Care Saves Lives in 108 Ambulance at Kra Dadi

Arunachal: Pre-Hospital Care Saves Lives in 108 Ambulance at Kra Dadi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button