Arunachal: Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore Campaign Launched in Ziro

ZIRO- The district administration of Lower Subansiri on Thursday inaugurated the Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore campaign as part of Good Governance Week 2025 at Government Middle School, Tanyang Putu, Diibo, Ziro.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme in the presence of Superintendent of Police Shri Keni Bagra, District Medical Officer Dr. Millo Kunya, Trade Development Officer Shri Tai Arun, District Programme Officer Dr. Subu Habung, officials from the Health Department, Gaon Buras, Gaon Buris, students and members of the public.

As part of the inaugural day activities, the Department of Health and Family Welfare organised a special camp providing free medical check-ups and medicines. Registrations were also facilitated for various flagship schemes, including the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), Vaya Vandana Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and the Dulari Kanya Scheme.

Also Read- Arunachal Couple Killed in Possa–Potin Road Accident

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme outlined the objectives of the Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore initiative and urged residents to actively avail the services being delivered at the village level. She said the campaign reflects the spirit of “Sarkar Aapke Dwar”, aimed at ensuring transparent, responsive and people-centric governance.

District Medical Officer Dr. Millo Kunya elaborated on the health services being extended under the campaign, placing particular emphasis on schemes such as Vaya Vandana Yojana, CMAAY and the Dulari Kanya Scheme. She informed that any girl child born after April 2017 is eligible for benefits under the Dulari Kanya Scheme. Dr. Kunya also noted that Lower Subansiri district has received a letter of appreciation from the Secretary (Health) for achieving the highest Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) screening coverage.

Also Read- 5th Sushasan Saptah Launched in Tawang

The inaugural camp witnessed enthusiastic participation, with a large number of residents availing medical services and scheme registrations.

The Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore campaign will continue from December 19 to December 25, marking Sushasan Saptah / Good Governance Week 2025. Officials said the next camp will be organised by the Department of Agriculture and allied departments on December 20 at Government Secondary School, Hari Village, Ziro.