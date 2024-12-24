ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ Campaign held at Medo Village

Medical services were a highlight, with free health check-ups, distribution of medicines, and vaccination drives attracting significant participation.

Last Updated: December 24, 2024
MEDO- As part of the ongoing Good Governance Week Celebration, the district administration conducted the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign at Government Secondary School, Medo. The event aimed to deliver essential services and benefits directly to residents of Medo and nearby villages, ensuring government outreach reaches even the remotest corners.

The campaign was inaugurated by ADC Wakro, A.J. Lungphi, in the presence of Habung Moda, CO Tezu, HODs, and other officials. It featured participation from over 15 government departments, offering a diverse range of services, including health check-ups, issuance of various documents, awareness programs on government schemes, and more.

In his address, ADC Wakro emphasized the administration’s dedication to inclusive development. “The district administration is committed to making government schemes accessible to the last mile. Events like these are essential for empowering rural communities and ensuring that no one is left behind. I encourage everyone to participate actively and seize the opportunities being provided,” he said.

The event received an overwhelming response from the local community. Many residents availed of the services, including important documents such as Aadhaar cards, income certificates, and ration cards. Medical services were a highlight, with free health check-ups, distribution of medicines, and vaccination drives attracting significant participation.

Additionally, the agriculture and horticulture departments educated farmers on modern farming techniques and distributed farming tools etc. Special attention was given to awareness campaigns on flagship programs like Ayushman Bharat, PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The campaign serves as a testament to the administration’s commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery while promoting rural empowerment.

