Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ camp held at Kiyit village in East Siang

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A special camp was organized by Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration under East Siang District in collaboration with various departments of the district at Kiyit village community hall/Mosup under the ‘Sushasan Saptah – Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign on the occasion of Good Governance week- 2024 for the public of Kiyit and other villages under Namsing Circle of Mebo Sub-Division.

The Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore camp was also attended by Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu, ZPM Mebo Banggo-II, Oter Ering Tayeng, Mission Manager, ECMM, Olen Megu Damin and others.

Various departments like District Administration, Medical department with Health check-up, Power Department, PHED & WS, Vat & Animal Husbandry, WCDs and Forest & Environment etc reached out the doorstep of villagers and provided the basic services to the general public.

During the camp the requirements of many people like ST, PRC, Birth Certificate, Death certificate, Income certificate, electric bill collection, old age and widow pension form etc were redressed including distribution of 30 saplings of various species of tree by Mebo Forest Range.

Several villagers also availed the medical check-up camp like 41 villagers for OPD, 27 for laboratory, 7 for diabetes, 8 for hypertension, 7 for cataract diagnosis, 7 for hepatitis (no positive case). Apart from service delivery the participating departments distributed some special goodies meant for old age and conducted awareness on various government sponsored schemes.

The camp was conducted successfully with the active participation from various departments along with the support of PRI members, HGBs, GBs and the public of Kiyit and other villages. Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu while gracing in the camp advised the villagers to avail the services of the government when it has come to the doorstep of the villagers in their service, otherwise for the same services the villagers need to go to Mebo or Pasighat while wasting their time and money in travelling to ADC or District HQ.

“I am very thankful to Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu, and society leaders from Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, PRI leaders, GBs and others for their kind support in making the Prashan Gaon Ki Ore camp successful”, said Sibo Passing, ADC Mebo.