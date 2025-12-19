Arunachal: Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur Camp Held in Lohit

LOHIT- As part of the ongoing Good Governance Week celebrations, the Lohit district administration on Thursday organised a mega service camp under the banners Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur and Seva Aapke Dwar, aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery of public services and promoting people-centric governance.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo (APCS) said the primary objective of the initiative was to take administrative services directly to villages and resolve public grievances on the spot. He urged citizens to actively avail themselves of the services provided, noting that the programme seeks to reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices.

The deputy commissioner also outlined various government schemes currently being implemented in the district and observed that while the Model Code of Conduct remains in force, participation and encouragement from political leaders in development-oriented initiatives are valuable for effective implementation.

The programme was attended by Lohit District BJP President Advocate Gamso Bellai, who graced the occasion as chief guest. In his address, Bellai expressed appreciation for the district administration’s role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the recent Panchayat and Municipal elections. He underscored the need for sustained and inclusive development and called for focused interventions by departments such as Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture and Education.

Bellai also emphasised the importance of raising awareness about key welfare schemes, particularly those related to ICDS, pensions, disability benefits and old-age welfare, to improve public participation and awareness.

The camp saw participation from multiple line departments, providing a wide range of services at a single location. Health services included free screening for non-communicable diseases, Ayushman Bharat registration, tuberculosis screening, and testing for Viral Hepatitis B and C.

Documentation-related services were made available through Jan Suvidha counters for issuance of certificates, including Scheduled Tribe certificates, along with e-KYC for NFSA beneficiaries and Aadhaar update facilities. Social welfare services were extended through stalls set up by the One Stop Centre and the District Child Protection Unit.

Departments such as Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Textile and Handicrafts, Labour, Transport and Cooperatives also provided on-the-spot assistance. Additionally, facilities for LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme and basic banking services through the State Bank of India were offered.

Officials said the successful conduct of the camp reflects the Lohit district administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure transparent, accessible and efficient governance at the grassroots level.